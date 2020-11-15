NORFOLK — Halloween meant not only candy for three Norwood-Norfolk Central School students, but also recognition for short horror stories they had submitted as part of an annual Scariest Story contest at the Norwood Public Library.
August Simcox was recognized for the most creative writing with her story, Worlds Beyond. Mikayla Lashomb’s piece, The Cabin, was named scariest setting. Logan Bradley had the best ending for his story, Death Mountain.
Library Director Amanda Jones said those were the different categories scored by the judges, who also considered grammar and creativity in making their final decision. The stories had no minimum number of words, but a maximum of 2,000.
“We have dedicated judges here that are willing to do it for the library,” she said.
The complete stories from the Norwood-Norfolk students can be found at https://www.norwoodnylibrary.org/node/767.
Ms. Simcox, Ms. Lashomb and Mr. Bradley were among the students in ninth grade English language arts who had been writing spooky stories to submit for the annual contest. The winners were announced, appropriately, on Halloween.
Ms. Jones said they received 61 entries for the teen contest this year, up from around 40 last year.
“A few of the teachers had expressed an interest,” as well as home-schooled students, she said. “We definitely like to encourage teens to read and write and tell their own stories. We decided to make it annual.”
Superintendent James Cruikshank said English teacher Margaret Sullivan also conducted a competition among the ninth-graders for the top 10 stories as chosen by students. Those stories were published in the school’s literary magazine.
“We hope everyone enjoys these Spooky Stories. Great job ninth graders and thank you Ms. Sullivan and the Norwood Public Library for creating this opportunity,” he said.
Each teen wins a $25 gift certificate to the Brewer Bookstore in Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.