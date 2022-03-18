CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square School District (CSSD) has announced three alumni who will be honored as the annual recipients of the Wall of Distinction recognition and will be inducted at a ceremony later in March.
The Wall of Distinction recognizes and honors alumni of Central Square who have shown prominence in their personal and professional lives or have dedicated their time through community service and volunteer work toward the district.
This year’s honorees include Millard Murphy, Katherine Haberer and Richard Matthys. This year’s ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 29 in the Paul V. Moore High School cafeteria.
Candidates for the Wall of Distinction must be nominated by a member of the greater Central Square district community, be of sufficient moral character to represent a positive role model for students and must have graduated at least 20 years prior to nomination.
Candidate profiles for all three of this year’s honorees can be located on the CSSD website at the following link: https://www.cssd.org/cssdwallofdistinction
Nomination forms for recognition in the 2022-23 school year can also be located online and are due Jan. 27, 2023.
