Alison G. Swenson, a 2022 Thousand Islands Central School graduate, is this year’s recipient of the Northern New York Community Foundation Stumpf Farm Productions Scholarship. Miss Swensen will attend Syracuse University this fall to study communications. The Stumpf Farm Productions Scholarship is a $200 award for educational support. Scholarship founder

presents the award to Miss Swensen at Tibbetts Point Lighthouse, Cape Vincent. Mr. Stumpf said that proceeds from every Stumpf Farm Productions purchase goes towards the scholarship. Its film “Annulment” is for sale on DVD at the St. Lawrence Gallery in Clayton and Cup of Joy and Belle Epoque in Cape Vincent. Also, one of Mr. Stumpf’s books, “Movie Malcontent,” is available at the St. Lawrence Gallery. Submitted photo