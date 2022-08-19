Student wins Farm Productions Scholarship

Alison G. Swenson, a 2022 Thousand Islands Central School graduate, is this year’s recipient of the Northern New York Community Foundation Stumpf Farm Productions Scholarship. Miss Swensen will attend Syracuse University this fall to study communications. The Stumpf Farm Productions Scholarship is a $200 award for educational support. Scholarship founder

Bryan Stumpf

presents the award to Miss Swensen at Tibbetts Point Lighthouse, Cape Vincent. Mr. Stumpf said that proceeds from every Stumpf Farm Productions purchase goes towards the scholarship. Its film “Annulment” is for sale on DVD at the St. Lawrence Gallery in Clayton and Cup of Joy and Belle Epoque in Cape Vincent. Also, one of Mr. Stumpf’s books, “Movie Malcontent,” is available at the St. Lawrence Gallery. Submitted photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.