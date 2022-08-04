Title IX audit found no major issues with city sports

Watertown High School, at 1335 Washington St. A Title IX audit of the Watertown City School District conducted last September included all of the district’s sports teams and found no major violations. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — A Title IX audit of the Watertown City School District conducted last September included all the district’s sports teams and found no major violations. Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr said the audit recommendations were swiftly addressed.

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance, a broad category that covers the school district.

