PARISH – Everything’s big to a kid, and everything’s a big deal. Going without may barely be noticed. But having something can mean everything, and the feeling that goes with it is wonderful.
Desks probably aren’t the first thing you think of as something that would mean much to a needy child. You think food, clothing, a book, or maybe a toy. But not a desk.
And then I thought of my desk, the one my parents gave me when I was about eight, maybe younger, and how I was so proud of that desk and how good I felt sitting in that desk chair working on my homework alone in my room. Like I actually owned something. How funny to think how much that meant to me, and what a rude awakening to think what it would have been like without it.
I heard about donating desks to children in Africa once a few years ago. I thought, isn’t there something better they could use? And I didn’t give it much thought after that. And then I heard about Crystal Reynolds and the students at APW Elementary and the 42 desks donated to them. And this time, I actually thought about it.
Crystal Reynolds is an elementary school counselor. She’s been at APW going on two years and loves it. Her voice is both joyful and sincere. She says her mother’s an angel, and maybe she is. After all, even a counselor needs some guidance once in a while, and her mother guided her right where she needed to be: Operation Northern Comfort where she volunteers. They make desks for students who need them. In fact, her mother said, they’d just finished making 500 desks. Crystal called their director. He said they’d absolutely come up with the desks, and in this case, “come up with the desks” wasn’t just a synonym for “yes.” They actually came up to APW Elementary with a truckload of desks. Forty-two desks, handmade, solid wood, with whiteboard tops that can be written on and erased. No wonder her mother’s an angel. Look at the people she hangs out with.
Their kindness to bring the desks right to the school from Onondaga County was not wasted on Crystal.
“So, not only did they create these desks for us,” she said, “they donated their time and their money to rent a vehicle to get them up here. And when the guys came to deliver them, they were so sweet, so nice, and they were just so excited when they dropped them off. They love doing this and giving back to the community.”
Once the director of Operation Northern Comfort had given the thumbs up on Crystal’s request, she emailed all the elementary school teachers at APW asking them for recipient suggestions. They came up with 42 names. And Northern Comfort came up with 42 desks.
“I would say these desks are beautiful,” Crystal remarked. “They are a desk that allows the students to grow with them. They’re not small, by any means. They’re a good-size desk, a really nice desk. I feel very fortunate that our students were able to get these. When they arrived, we were all just in complete awe and disbelief and feeling so humble. We were just very, very appreciative.”
The students were really excited when they saw the desks, Crystal said. “The families that have received them have been overwhelmed, so appreciative, so thankful, said that they’re perfect, they can’t wait for their students to be able to sit at an actual desk instead of sitting them at the kitchen table and then trying to grab everything and throwing it somewhere. Because, I mean, they don’t have a designated area, so they’re kind of kind of like at the table, and then when dinner or lunch or whatever, they’re picking their stuff up and throwing it in a pile. Now they have a designated area for their work.
“Speaking for our students,” Crystal went on, “with them being home, with the hybrid schedule, or if they’re home remote, this gives them a space to actually complete their online work and their homework. So, it’s giving them an opportunity to have a space where they can do their schooling.”
There was no limit to the number of desks APW could have asked for. Now, two weeks after having seen the desks, more students are showing interest in them, and Reynolds is “starting a list to see if there are any other people that want one.
“We mainly did it for the elementary school students,” she said, “but we did offer it to some of the junior/senior high school students. I think they were unaware of what the desk was going to look like. I think when they thought of elementary, they thought they would be small, but they’re a very good size where this would actually grow with them as they get older.
“We might do a few more, but right now, we’re still distributing some, so, we’ll see if we have any left over, though I don’t think we’re going to. Everybody who wanted one asked for one. If we get a handful (of students who want a desk), I’ll reach back out to Northern Comfort. I don’t think they would have a problem with that.”
Operation Northern Comfort also offers a kit version of the desks. “So either you can ask for a finished desk, or you can ask for a kit.” Reynolds spoke with the elementary, junior and senior high school principals about “possibly next year, receiving kits and having the junior/senior high school put them together and then being able to distribute them among the school. Kind of like a giving back within our school community.”
But for now, Crystal wants to give back to someone else.
“We are truly humbled and appreciative of the generous donation from Operation Northern Comfort,” she said. “We’re going to try to do a ‘thank you’ for Operation Northern Comfort. So, what we’re doing is, I’m creating a wooden board, kind of like a sign, and have all the students sign it that received a desk. Then we’ll give it to Operation Northern Comfort. Just a small token of ‘thank you.’”
