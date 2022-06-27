CASTORLAND — There was no doubt in Tori Ames’ mind that she would graduate. She was determined and once she puts her mind to something, she usually does it — even if the odds aren’t necessarily in her favor.
When she graduates from Beaver River High School, she does so as a certified nursing assistant with a job secured at Lewis County Health System’s nursing home.
“I feel very good for where I’m at now. I feel mature for my age. I feel like I’m very successful for my age so I feel good about myself. I’m very proud of myself,” Tori said.
To get there, Tori’s journey took her to every high school in Lewis County at one point or another. She said all the moves “went over my head. I was used to it.” She would just “go with the flow” and take it for what it was.
“I always knew I’d always stay in school but it was always hard to tell which school I was going to graduate from,” Tori said, “I was never stable at home. We always jumped from house to house so we’d always change schools whenever we changed houses.”
The many moves were precipitated by her mother’s ongoing battle with addiction.
“I never really got to be a kid. I had to take care of my brother. I had to make sure he was up for school. I was pretty much his Mom, so I never got to be a kid,” she said.
High school was a revelation for her. Up to that point, she was not a fan of school and didn’t put in much effort through elementary and middle school.
She realized she would have to apply herself to get through it – no more coasting.
“When I got in high school I was like whoa, this is a lot different, so I started doing my work and trying my best. All that hard work paid off because now I’m graduating, I have the career all set up that I want,” she said, adding a “whew” of relief with a shake of her head.
Tori said she can’t remember where she went her first two years of high school because “it was all a blur,” but at the beginning of the pandemic she and her siblings moved in with her father and stepmother where she went from feeling like she was the mom, taking care of herself and her brother, and being raised “free range” doing what she pleased to not having to be the one in charge and having very clear boundaries.
It didn’t go well, she admits.
“When I moved in with my Dad I wanted to be a kid but I got caught up with the wrong crowd,” she said, “It was very strict and me being a teenage girl, I wanted to hang out with my friends... I was really bad and I always wanted to leave. I’ll admit it. I was a brat. I never wanted to be home. My Dad wasn’t home during the week because he worked out of town and he’d come home on the weekends and I’d leave.”
When her stepmother eventually “kicked (her and her brother) out,” they went to stay with her grandparents and she transferred schools for what would be the last time, from South Lewis to Beaver River, near the end of her junior year.
Even though her grandparents have also set boundaries for her, she said she loves living with them.
“They’re pretty strict but I’m older now, so I realize it’s okay. I had to straighten up!” she said.
The change has been a very good one for her, largely because of the relationships she has formed.
“I found some really good friends and I said, ‘Boom! This is how life is supposed to be. Happy. I’m happy.’” Tori said.
She knew these friends were the real deal because they “brought (her) in” and when she talked to them, it felt like they were family which was a big departure from how she related to different “friends” in the past.
Tori is very grateful to her grandparents for helping her, her father for supporting her and to her friends for extending her family.
Although she loves her mother and knows she has tried, Tori said she can’t trust her until she “gets fixed up and gets her life on track again.”
“I never felt safe when we were jumping around, It was always ramming roads or sitting around at her friends’ house. I didn’t like her friends and I didn’t want to be there. It didn’t (feel right) to me — I was not supposed to be there, kind of thing,” she said. “Jumping from house to house or not knowing when my next meal was or knowing where I was going to sleep — that impacted all three of us, I believe. At least it does me.”
With all of that, her biggest hurdle was to figure out who “actually cared and who was there when I needed them.”
She said she is extremely thankful for her grandparents, her friends and for the renewed relationship she has with her father — who she refers to as “a great man, a hard working man” — and stepmother after they accepted her apology for how she acted while living in their home.
Since being at Beaver River, she has “worked (her) butt off,” made up any ground lost by all of the moves and has been able to achieve what at some points during the past four years did not seem achievable.
Although she doesn’t know exactly how she survived all that she has experienced in her life with her determination intact, a part of it came from just letting things go.
“It’s a hard skill but I think it just kind of came to me naturally,” she said.
To other high schoolers who don’t like school or struggle to stay focused because of challenges in their lives, Tori said, “It’s going to get better and you’re going to find a time where you’re also going to have an ‘ah-ha’ moment and you have to be like, ‘Okay. Yep. It’s time to be an adult and I have to get my life together.”
Tori said unlike many of her classmates, she plans to stay in the area and pursue her nursing career.
“I want to be here. This is what I know.”
