Town wants to reduce speed limit past Canton school

The Canton Town Council wants to decrease the speed limit on State Street from the school to Route 310. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Town Highway Superintendent Steven Smith asked the town council to consider lowering the speed limit on State Street from the Canton Central School to Route 310.

“It is a very busy corridor with foot traffic,” Smith said. “We have the golf course, nursing home, bus garage, pee wee fields, the list goes on.”

