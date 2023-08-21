CANTON — Town Highway Superintendent Steven Smith asked the town council to consider lowering the speed limit on State Street from the Canton Central School to Route 310.
“It is a very busy corridor with foot traffic,” Smith said. “We have the golf course, nursing home, bus garage, pee wee fields, the list goes on.”
Smith said that on Judson Street, from the village limit to Route 310, the speed limit remains 30 mph.
“I feel it would be a big safety improvement for the town to be able to do this,” Smith said.
Town Councilman James T. Smith said the change is abrupt.
“As soon as you go by the school, which is 20 mph during school and 30 mph regularly, boom, its 55 mph.
Coming into the village, Steven Smith said drivers go into the village at 55 mph and immediately drop to 20 mph during school hours.
James Smith said the town would have to start with the county highway department to request a speed reduction.
“We need to pass a resolution requesting a speed reduction investigation,” James Smith said. “That request goes to the county highway department. County highway sends it on to the state. The state does the investigation and forwards the results to the county, which sends it on to the town.”
Town Councilman Randy Brown said the change is needed.
“All you have to do is go down there one night on a Pee Wee night and see little kids coming out between cars and cars parking on both sides of the road,’ Brown said. “I have lived here for 30 years and I have always thought it was ridiculous for it to be 55 going by those fields.”
The council passed the resolution unanimously.
