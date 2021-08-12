BRASHER FALLS — The Badenhausen Branch of the Massena Public Library in Brasher Falls has a new life.
The library’s funding was scheduled to run out in January 2022, but it will remain in place for two more years after the town of Brasher committed to paying $20,000 a year from its American Rescue Plan funding for the next two years.
That’s in addition to efforts by the Friends of the Badenhausen Library to shave costs from the current $65,000-a-year operating expense, in part through significant private donations and a decrease in the rent charged by St. Regis Realty Inc.
The move came after library supporters, including members of the Friends of the Badenhausen Library and representatives from the Massena Public Library, explained the importance of the facility.
“The library is important to the town of Brasher,” Friends Chairwoman Patricia McKeown told board members. “It may not be your cup of tea, but I know many of you have come to the open house when we cut the ribbon. Many of you have come to the Christmas parties we’ve thrown for the community. Many of you have come to do crossword puzzles or jigsaw puzzles” and many have come to access the Internet.
The library, located in the former Boothe Hardware Store, opened Dec. 11, 2014. It is named in honor of the late Dr. D. Susan Badenhausen, a retired physician, who donated $55,000 a year for at least three years for the library. Dr. Badenhausen died on Sept. 23, 2018.
“The town board was reluctant to get involved at that time. They didn’t have money for the library. But Dr. Badenhausen felt the library was an important facility to have in the community and used by children, grown-ups and teenagers” for internet connectivity, leisure reading, story telling, meetings and other activities, Ms. McKeown said.
“One of the things she wanted to do was provide a place to have a library where kids could go for storytime and seniors could go and sit and read and have a cup of coffee,” said Karen St. Hilaire, president of St. Regis Realty, Inc., which owns the building that houses the library.
The Massena Public Library has overseen its operation since its opening. Library officials announced in June 2016 that Dr. Badenhausen had pledged to continue her support of the Badenhausen Branch Library for another five years at the increased funding of $65,000 a year. That funding runs out at the end of 2021.
Dr. Badenhausen’s donations paid for everything in the branch library, from furniture and computers, to two employees and bills like rent and electricity, to books, DVDs, magazines and newspapers. It also covered the cost of the renovation project, in which the contractor donated half his time.
“Through her own generosity, she arranged to have the library redesigned, reconstructed and built with her own funds. She funded it out of her pocket for three years at $55,000,” Ms. McKeown said.
When that three years was up, Dr. Badenhausen extended her donation for another three years. When she died in 2018, some money remained in her will to maintain the library for the next three years at $65,000 per year.
“We are now at the end of that three-year period. So I am here to beg the town board’s indulgence in the idea of continuing the library funding at some level for the next 50 years, or perhaps we’ll just start with three or two or one. Whatever is your pleasure. The bottom line is we have a viable library, a lot of people enjoy it, it’s an integral part of this community, it adds culture to the community and people like to come here,” Ms. McKeown said.
She said library supporters had done their work to keep the library afloat.
“Some of us have done something. We have contributors to the library project. Donations are coming in quite nicely. The Northern New York Community Foundation has promised to help us if the community supports it. I’m looking for money, frankly. We’re looking for the kind of money that will keep the library afloat,” she said.
Ms. McKeown said they “shaved the budget and tweaked the numbers.”
“I think we can get away with $15,000, $20,000 from you. We’re doing our homework, we’ve done our homework and we’ll continue to do it after we leave here today,” she said.
Ms. St. Hilaire said that, when the former hardware store was turned into the library, they cut expenses by doing a lot of the renovations themselves.
“And we are prepared to add another incentive. We will cut the rent by $2,400 a year. It’s not a lot, but I think it’s enough in the pot. I think if enough of us contribute, we can keep this going because there’s a lot of use of this library,” she said.
Free Wi-Fi, both inside and outside, was one of the important features, according to Massena Public Library Director Elaine Dunne. She said, on average, they have about 500 hits a month from the Brasher library.
“It actually surpasses Massena when you think of the numbers in the community,” she said.
“The library is here and there are a lot of people who sit in the parking lot out there and use that wifi,” Ms. St. Hilaire said.
Board members said they could support the library with a $20,000 donation from the town’s $120,584.24 American Rescue Plan payment they received this year as half of their total allotment. What they couldn’t support was a line item in the budget that would come from taxes.
“We get it this year, we get it next year, after that I have no idea. I think it would be a perfect way to use those funds. I don’t think anybody on this board has a malice against the library. I think it’s been a very good thing for the community,” Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets said.
Board members also wanted the library’s supporters to talk with neighboring town boards whose community members also use the library, to discuss them contributing to the facility.
Mr. Peets said that, while they support the library for the next two years, it might be enough time for other revenue streams to come, such as casino gaming compact funds. He said the last payment they received was for the third quarter of 2019 and then the pandemic kicked in, closing the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort.
