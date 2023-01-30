Massena, health plan settle suit

A lawsuit that dates back several years between the town of Massena and St. Lawrence-Lewis Counties School District Employees Medical Plan, regarding payments to the former Massena Memorial Hospital, has been settled, with the town receiving $1.6 million. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A lawsuit that dates back several years between the town of Massena and the St. Lawrence-Lewis Counties School Employees Medical Plan regarding payments to the former Massena Memorial Hospital, has been settled, with the town receiving $1.6 million.

The Massena Town Board accepted the settlement agreement during its Jan. 18 meeting.

