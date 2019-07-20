MASSENA — Town of Massena officials hope the second time is the charm as they seek grant funding to open a fishing school.
Town council member Thomas C. Miller told board members during their July 17 meeting that, although they made the final stage in a previous grant application process, it was awarded to another community.
“Last year we applied for a CFA (Consolidated Funding Application) for our fishing school, which was another piece of the puzzle of what we’re trying to do here to increase tourism. We made it to the final stage,” he said.
Massena’s fishing efforts are being spearheaded by Donald Meissner and Linda McQuinn, and Ms. McQuinn had written the grant.
“She actually went to a follow-up to find out why we didn’t get awarded the grant,” Mr. Miller said. “She’s done her homework. She’s found out what she needs to improve on.”
Ms. McQuinn said the grant was part of the Market New York program. Market New York is a grant program that supports regionally-themed marketing projects that promote tourism destinations, attractions and special events, as well as tourism facility capital improvement projects. Additionally, eligible projects include the hosting, coordination and execution of special events new to New York state, and the promotion of agritourism and craft beverage tourism.
“Last year was the first year they had funds available for programs like this,” she said.
Ms. McQuinn said they scored very well at the local level. But, when it reached the state level, the fishing school wasn’t funded “simply because we didn’t put enough emphasis on the regional proposal,” she said.
Since then, she has met with officials from the Market New York program, who have explained how the town can submit an application that will fare better in the selection process. The next application is due July 26.
The budget for the grant is approximately $104,000, with Market New York covering 75 percent of the cost and the town covering the additional 25 percent.
“Awards will be announced in December. The contracts will not be signed probably until January,” Ms. McQuinn said.
Mr. Miller suggested they had funds that could be used to cover the town’s portion of the grant, including money that had been set aside for tourism and casino gaming compact money.
The concept for the fishing school was first addressed with the board in July 2018, when board members gave Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy authorization to sign a resolution in support of a grant application through the Consolidated Funding Application process to create the fishing school.
The resolution noted that the educational materials and fishing curriculum used for the fishing school would be used to “promote the fourth coast as a destination” and would assist the town and stakeholders in developing an awareness of the fishing and recreational opportunities awaiting visitors to the town of Massena and the north country.
The fishing school would expand on efforts to promote the fishing opportunities in Massena.
