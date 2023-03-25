Lewis County 4-H offers tractor safety program

Contest officials watch as participants compete in the New York State FFA Tractor-Driving Safety Contest at Empire Farm Days in Seneca Falls. Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County 4-H is offering a tractor safety program for youths age 14 and older.

Federal law requires the certification of youth younger than age 16 who operate tractors off property owned or leased by their parents. Any youngsters planning to work on a farm need to be certified.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.