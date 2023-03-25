LOWVILLE — The Lewis County 4-H is offering a tractor safety program for youths age 14 and older.
Federal law requires the certification of youth younger than age 16 who operate tractors off property owned or leased by their parents. Any youngsters planning to work on a farm need to be certified.
The first session is 7 to 9 p.m. April 4 at the Lewis County Cornell Cooperative Extension, 7395 East Road. Parents should plan to attend the first session and are welcome at the others. There will be three more sessions at locations to be announced, 7 to 9 p.m. April 11, 18 and 25. The testing date will be May 6 at a location and time to be announced.
The cost is $25. To register call 315-376-5270. Space is limited.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.