POTSDAM — Two new agreements finalized last week will allow health education and liberal arts, math and science students to easily transfer from SUNY Adirondack to SUNY Potsdam, where they can complete bachelor’s degrees in community health and exercise science fields.
Adirondack graduates holding associate degrees will enter Potsdam as juniors and be able to finish Bachelor of Science degrees with an additional two years of full-time enrollment.
“We’re thrilled to enter into this partnership with SUNY Adirondack. We’re certain this is a wonderful fit-allowing their graduates to seamlessly enter degree pathways that lead to high-impact careers,” said Tanya Hewitt, chair of the SUNY Potsdam Department of Public Health and Human Performance.
With application fees waived, associate degree holders with a grade point average of 2.0 or higher are guaranteed transfer to Potsdam. Scholarships are available for students with a GPA of 3.0 and higher. Students who have earned an associate degree in the liberal arts, math and science with a health education concentration at Adirondack will be on track to enter the undergraduate program for a Bachelor of Science in Community Health from SUNY Potsdam. The degree readies graduates to become leaders in the increasingly vital public health field-preparing them for careers in substance abuse prevention, nutrition education, sex education, disease and injury prevention, therapeutic recreation and environmental health advocacy.
SUNY Adirondack students of liberal arts, math and science can transfer to the SUNY Potsdam exercise science sports performance track, focusing on the scientific and applied study of the human body with regard to performance and prevention of injury. SUNY Potsdam’s exercise science program is part of the National Strength and Conditioning Association’s Education Recognition program, preparing students to work in fitness and sports training.
“Both our exercise science and community health undergraduate degrees prepare students to enter some of our nation’s most rapidly growing occupational fields,” Hewitt said. “We’re excited to be a part of these students’ academic journeys.”
Those interested in learning more about these and other academic programs offered at SUNY Adirondack and SUNY Potsdam can contact Adirondack’s admissions office at 518-743-2200, or Potsdam’s office of admissions at 315-267-2180.
The SUNY Potsdam Department of Public Health and Human Performance offers both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science degree in community health, as well as a Bachelor of Science major in exercise science. In addition, the department offers minors in wilderness education, therapeutic recreation, nutrition, sexual health, fitness and community health. To find out more, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/academics/SOEPS/PublicHealthHP.
