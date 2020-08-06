Oct. 7, 2019 — This morning was a rather early start for the Eriksstadir Museum which was once the site of Erik the Red, father of legendary Leif the Lucky who 500 years before Columbus, set foot in North America with a band of Vikings and established a settlement. Building materials were on the scarce side due to overuse, so dwellings were made of sod and stones. As materials were gathered, additions were added lengthwise, hence the term “long house”.
40 plus people lived in the replica house we visited. “Beds,” rows of stone and turf, lined the sides for sitting and sleeping while some slept on the floor and virgins and youngsters were placed in a loft. Ironically our hostess originally was a Vermont native, married an Icelander and returned to Iceland with her husband.
We were off next to a local horse farm where we enjoyed the Iceland horse, a separate breed originally brought into the country by Viking settlers. The horse tends to be rather short and stocky in carriage. Purity of the breed is very closely guarded, both to protect lineage as well as to protect from diseases. Should a horse be taken off the island it cannot return and no horses are allowed to be imported.
While most horses are capable of three gaits, Icelandic breeds are able to perform five. One of these, the tolt, is an extremely smooth gait allowing the horse to seemingly float across the ground with no jolting effect to the rider. In the gallop state, there is a split second when all four feet are off the ground.
We were allowed to tour the stable area where most horses craned their necks out over the edge of the stall, vying for attention much as a dog would. Clara was in her glory.
Lunch at the ranch was where we were able to sample horse meat. This tends to be on the disagreeable side for our culture, but really tasted much like beef. Lunches in Iceland lean toward the “healthy side,” featuring soups and a veggie salad bar. The ever present home-baked bread was always available and very good.
With lunch over, we bid adieu to our hosts and traveled farther north to the second largest Icelandic city, Akureyr, with a population of 18,000. The day was a long one, having spent much time on the bus. We did encounter our first snow, which fell while going though some of the mountain passes.
Our hotel provided us with an interesting policy. Should you not desire the services of housekeeping during the multi-night stay, you simply hung the appropriate tag outside on the door knob and then would receive a voucher card worth 750 Kronas or about $7.50 U.S. The hotel saves time and money and the patron receives credit.
The insertion of the electrically activated key into a slot on entering the room energized the master power supply, which is becoming more common. Motion sensor lights lined the hallway, so lighting was minimal until leaving the room.
Akureyri’s red stop lights were in the shape of hearts with the idea of welcoming with an open heart. McDonald’s and Starbucks found their demise during the monetary crash of 2008 and have never returned. Domino’s and Subway however are many and seem to be doing well.
Editor’s note: Clara and Stanley Bingham of Carthage took a trip to Iceland in October 2018. The Journal & Republican will publish a chronicle of their journey with segments appearing in upcoming issues.
