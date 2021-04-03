Trinity Catholic pre-k registration underway

OSWEGO - Register is now underway for the 2021-2022 school year at Trinity Catholic preschool. The school offers a variety of programs for three-year-old and four-year-old children, including a full day pre-K program.
The online registration link for pre-K can be found on the school’s website, www.oswegotrinitycatholic.org.
Trinity Catholic School may also have a limited number of openings in grades kindergarten-six. This will be determined in accordance with NYS and Oswego County health regulations.
Call the school office, 315-343-6700 for more information regarding registration.
Trinity Catholic School accepts children of all faiths.
