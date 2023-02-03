Trinity Catholic School hosts open house for new families

OSWEGO - Trinity Catholic School will be hold an open house from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 115 E. Fifth St. in Oswego. The open house is designed for parents in the community who are interested in enrolling their children for the 2023-2024 school year. Parents will be able to meet the teachers and tour the building. Enrollment information will be available.
Trinity Catholic School serves students in preschool through grade six. Students in the three year old preschool program may enroll in a two day or three day program. Four year old preschool students have a choice of a half day morning or a full day program.
Trinity Catholic serves students from across Oswego County. While the majority of students are from the Oswego community, students from Fulton, Mexico, and Hannibal also attend Trinity. Transportation is provided at no cost to families through the students home school districts.
One of Trinity Catholic’s greatest strengths is its commitment to small class sizes. Classes are capped at 22, and a waiting list is started if more students are interested in enrolling. By keeping the classes small in number, teachers are able to provide true individual instruction. In past school years, the valedictorian and salutatorian of Oswego High School have been Trinity graduates, demonstrating the solid academic preparation that Trinity students receive.
Students at Trinity are able to participate in a number of challenging activities throughout the school year. In addition, Trinity offers many family-oriented events. Students, teachers, parents, and even grandparents all band together to create a genuine family atmosphere in the school, where everyone knows, supports, and helps each other.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.