Trinity Catholic School hosts open house for new families

Trinity Catholic School will be hold an open house on Wednesday, Feb. 15 for parents in the community who are interested in enrolling their children for the 2023-2024 school year.

OSWEGO - Trinity Catholic School will be hold an open house from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 115 E. Fifth St. in Oswego. The open house is designed for parents in the community who are interested in enrolling their children for the 2023-2024 school year. Parents will be able to meet the teachers and tour the building. Enrollment information will be available.

Trinity Catholic School serves students in preschool through grade six. Students in the three year old preschool program may enroll in a two day or three day program. Four year old preschool students have a choice of a half day morning or a full day program.

