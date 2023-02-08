MASSENA — A Sweetheart Dance for students on Saturday will unofficially kick off Trinity Catholic School’s celebration of National Catholic Schools Week.
That’s followed by the traditional official kickoff on Sunday — a family pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Trinity’s dining hall.
The pancake breakfast is eat-in or take-out by calling 315-764-0012. It includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, home fries and juice or coffee for $9 per meal or $30 for four meals. Funds raised from the breakfast benefit the school’s cafeteria program.
Monday’s theme is “Our Faith and Family,” and it includes an 8:45 a.m. pep rally and noon Mass at Sacred Heart Church. Principal Joyce E. Giroux said families are invited into the school cafeteria following the Mass.
“We’re going to play board games. We’re going to play bingo,” she said. “The whole week is not only about students, but also our families.”
With the theme of “Our Community,” Tuesday involves making Valentine’s Day cards for the community and Valentine’s Day parties.
A talent show is one of the highlights on Wednesday, which has a theme of “Ourselves and Our Gifts.”
“We normally do that in June, but we moved it to Catholic Schools Week,” Mrs. Giroux said.
It’s also the day of the popular spaghetti dinner and “Student Share Fair” from 5 to 7 p.m. The dinner, which is $10 per meal, consists of spaghetti, meatballs, green beans, bread and dessert. Like the pancake breakfast, it will be eat-in or take-out by calling 315-764-0012. Money raised from the dinner will also support the school cafeteria.
After dinner, guests are invited to walk around the cafeteria to view the Share Fair presented by Trinity’s students.
Thursday’s theme is “Our Teachers and Staff,” and includes a teacher swap.
“The students will come into the classroom and there will be a different teacher there” for about a half-hour, Mrs. Giroux said.
She said it’s an opportunity for students and teachers to experience the younger or older grades for a bit.
“It’s a fun thing and the kids love it. They get a kick out of that,” she said.
There’s also a teacher and staff lunch hosted by the school’s parent group that day.
The week rounds out on Friday, “Our Students” day, with skating and outdoor fun at the Massena Arena. Mrs. Giroux said students can enjoy skating inside the arena or play outside in the snow. Following that, they’ll return to the school for an afternoon movie.
Mrs. Giroux said Trinity Catholic School’s celebration is held after the traditional national celebration, which was from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 this year. “We do it the week before midwinter break,” she said.
No matter when it’s held, it’s a time that students and families remember, she said.
“It strengthens the family’s feel of our school because parents become involved. They remember it for years to come,” she said.
