MASSENA — Trinity Catholic School students don’t mind staying once the school day is over.
That’s because they can participate in a number of enrichment activities being offered by the school.
There is a Debate Club that meets every Wednesday. There is a list of topics that are picked from a hat and, like lawyers, they have to argue their case to convince judges that their side is correct.
“They’re taught they have to argue no matter what side they’re given,” Principal Joyce Giroux said.
Other students, meanwhile, can be found doing head-height kicks, jumping and spinning kicks and fast kicking techniques as part of an introduction to Tae Kwon Do.
Painting is also on the after-school schedule every Monday, and Joe Revai has led Table Tennis Club. Other students have learned about different languages and cultures by participating in Beginning French or in a multi-cultural event with representatives from Akwesasne that’s taught them about dances and other traditional activities in the Mohawk culture.
“They can be in several if they want to,” Ms. Giroux said.
Outside of the school, pre-kindergarten teacher Angela Saucier has taken 4-year-old students from her class to ring the bell for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Ms. Saucier started that initiative last year as a way for the students to get a sense of service to the community and giving back early in their lives.
That’s also true of the enrichment programs being offered at the school, according to Ms. Giroux.
“Community members are coming in. It’s a connection between the community and the school,” she said.
Outside of the enrichment programs, Trinity Catholic School is also holding its annual winter raffle, with a grand prize of $20,000. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased before and after Masses at St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart churches, as well as from Trinity Catholic parents or the main office. The drawing will be held after the 11 a.m. Mass Jan. 12 at St. Mary’s Church.
