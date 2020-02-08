OSWEGO - The staff and students at Trinity Catholic School are busy preparing to showcase the school at their upcoming open house, scheduled frome 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Trinity Catholic is located at 115 E. Fifth St. in Oswego. The school offers programs for students three years of age through sixth grade. A new full day preschool for four-year-old children will be introduced in the fall.
Trinity Catholic School offers a rigorous New York state curriculum which includes a language program, vocal and instrumental music, physical education, art, library, and technology. Transportation is available from neighboring school districts. A before and aftercare program helps families meet their child care needs. The school welcomes children of all faiths.
Trinity Catholic School, which is the last remaining Catholic school in Oswego County, has seen growth in recent years. The school gives parents a choice in their child’s education. Students complete several service projects within the community during the year to instill in them a commitment of service to church and community.
For more information, contact the school office, 315-343-6700.
