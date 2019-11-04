MASSENA — School will be out of session on Veterans Day, but students and staff at Trinity Catholic School wanted to make sure they still recognized veterans who had been a part of the Trinity family over the years, or who were family members or friends of current Trinity students, teachers and staff.
With students dressed in red, white and blue on Monday, the school held a ceremony as part of its regular Monday morning prayer service.
Tributes were evident the minute guests entered the school’s dining hall.
Two partitions held rows of colorful stars that contained photos of veterans, including their names and branches of service.
A poem also had been written to thank the veterans:
Thank you Veterans for all you’ve done.
In our hearts, you are number one.
You give us so much and sacrifice.
You leave your families without thinking twice.
We have our freedom because of you.
We can’t thank you enough for all you do!
Veterans also were honored with a PowerPoint presentation, including a tribute to veterans who had passed away.
First-grade teacher Ashley Cumming was one of those who contributed to the slide show. She said her uncle, Jim Durant, was a veteran of D-Day during World War II.
“Your dedication and bravery does not go unnoticed,” Ms. Cumming said. “We are truly blessed for all the sacrifices you have made for us.”
As another way to give thanks, students created special artwork that they distributed to the veterans in attendance.
“The students at Trinity would like to honor our veterans here today with a beautiful picture that they made to honor their sacrifice and their bravery,” Ms. Cumming said.
Members of the Amvets Post 4 Rifle Squad were in attendance and gave a presentation on how to properly fold a flag and the significance behind each fold. They also fired a 21-gun salute, followed by a solemn rendition of Taps.
What was originally called Armistice Day when it began on Nov. 11, 1919, became Veterans Day on June 1, 1954. At first a day to honor veterans of World War I, it was later expanded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to include service members from every American war. According to the U.S. Census, there are about 21 million veterans in the U.S. today.
Massena will celebrate Veterans Day on Monday with a parade that begins at the American Legion at about 10:45 a.m. and heads to the Massena Fire Station for an 11 a.m. service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.