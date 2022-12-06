MASSENA — Holiday shopping was in full swing Monday night, and shoppers at the Massena Walmart Supercenter were greeted by a young bellringer manning the Salvation Army’s red kettle.
“Merry Christmas,” Cooper Mittiga, 5, told shoppers with a smile after they had deposited coins or bills in his kettle.
Cooper was joined by his mother, Amanda Mittiga, and Trinity Catholic School PreK4 teacher Angela Saucier for the half-hour bell ringing to raise money for the Salvation Army’s programs.
Ms. Saucier initiated the volunteer student bell ringing during her first year at the school, but they had to take a break when COVID-19 hit the scene. She said it’s all about learning to give back to the community.
“I want to teach them that it’s about giving back to other families, buying gifts for other children,” she said.
She wants that lesson to start at an early age.
“We’re talking about 4- and 5-year-olds, and then I have some returning students from last year that wanted some slots,” Ms. Saucier said.
In fact, Cooper, a kindergarten student, is a return bellringer.
“This is his second year. We just want to take advantage of it again, whether it’s time or financial donations,” Ms. Mittiga said.
All together, Ms. Saucier said they took 34 slots, each one 15 minutes over a six-day period.
“I put a list up and they sign up. If I have extra slots left, it’s open to all the other students. I filled every one of them. If they sign up for a half an hour, they can do it for a half an hour,” she said.
Cooper wanted one of the half-hour slots.
“He doesn’t want to leave. His time is actually done,” Ms. Saucier said.
“We’re well over our time slot,” Ms. Mittiga said.
Ms. Saucier said they met their $600 goal last year.
“I want to beat that goal, $601,” she said.
The Salvation Army’s goal is $44,000 this year. Massena’s kettles are located at Price Chopper, Big Lots, JCPenney and Walmart.
Volunteers are still needed to man the red kettles. For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 315-769-5154.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.