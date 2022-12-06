Kindergartener rings in the holidays

Cooper Mittiga, 5, a kindergarten student at Trinity Catholic School, mans one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles at the Massena Walmart Supercenter. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Holiday shopping was in full swing Monday night, and shoppers at the Massena Walmart Supercenter were greeted by a young bellringer manning the Salvation Army’s red kettle.

“Merry Christmas,” Cooper Mittiga, 5, told shoppers with a smile after they had deposited coins or bills in his kettle.

