Trinity Catholic School students advance in spelling bee

OSWEGO - Pictured are students who are moving on to represent Trinity Catholic School in the Post-Standard/Syracuse.com regional spelling bee program. The next step will be the Regional Qualifier which will be an online spelling/word meaning test which will be given in school between Jan. 4-6. The top 20 students will qualify for the Regional Spelling Bee to be held in Syracuse on Feb. 4. The top 20 will be notified on Jan. 9. From left are: Abraham Mays, Agnes Terpening, Torin Mott and Jackson Duggan.
