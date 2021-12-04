MASSENA — On a chilly, rainy December night, the sounds of bells greeted shoppers at Massena’s Walmart Supercenter, and on the other end of the bells were some young Trinity Catholic School students.
Madeline Moser, 5, and Maddax Moser, 4, joined their parents, Jonathan Moser and Alyssa Murphy, in manning the Salvation Army’s red kettle Thursday night.
Maddax is a PreK4 student, and Madeline is a kindergartener at Trinity Catholic School.
PreK4 teacher Angela Saucier initiated the volunteer student bell ringing during her first year at the school, but they had to take a break when COVID-19 hit the scene. She said it’s all about learning to give back to their community at an early age.
“We do it every year. This is probably the third year. The kids love it,” she said.
The families that take part in ringing the bell select 15-minute blocks of time. On Thursday, Madeline, Maddax and their parents opted to stretch it out as they greeted customers entering and leaving Walmart.
“Instead of 15 minutes, they asked to do a half hour,” Ms. Saucier said.
Their first year, Trinity Catholic School students rang bells at Price Chopper and Big Lots. The Salvation Army has also set up a red kettle at JC Penney at the St. Lawrence Centre mall this year.
Ms. Saucier said the students and their families are welcome to ring the bells any one of five nights during the week.
“Every night there’s a time slot when a family can come,” she said.
The Salvation Army still has a need for other bellringers who can fit some ringing into their schedules.
The red kettles are usually set up and manned from about 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They’ll be out for donations until Christmas Eve.
“This year’s goal is $30,000.
For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 315-769-5154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.