Trinity’s chicken and pulled pork barbecue

OSWEGO - Drive-through Trinity Catholic School’s parking lot from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 for a $12 pulled pork or barbecue chicken dinner and dessert.
People are asked to wait until noon to arrive for pick-up. From 11 a.m.-noon volunteers will prepare/deliver complimentary dinners to local healthcare workers at Oswego Hospital, a cause for which students have contributed funds to honor these public servants.
The funds raised from dinner sales will support Trinity’s Scholarship Fund.
Pre-orders are recommended, but dinners will be served until sold out.
People may call the school at 315-343-6700 to reserve or pay online at paypal.me/trinityhomeandschool (and choose the option “Personal”). Cash and checks made to Trinity Catholic School will be accepted beforehand or the day-of. Be sure to select either a half chicken or pulled pork dinner as well as the quantity when placing orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.