Tupper Lake Central School class leaders
TUPPER LAKE — The 2022 class leaders at Tupper Lake Central School are Emma Robillard, valedictorian; and Libby Gillis, salutatorian.
Emma Robillard
Miss Robillard is the daughter of Mark and Darcy Robillard. She played soccer and softball, where she was nominated team captain several times. She is a member of National Honor Society, serving as president.
Miss Robillard will major in early childhood education at SUNY Potsdam.
Libby Gillis
Miss Gillis is the daughter of Robert and Lisa Gillis, Tupper Lake. She served as captain of the varsity soccer team; was a member of indoor track and basketball teams; and was a pitcher on the varsity softball team. She performed community service with the National Honor Society and Girl Scouts, earning the Girl Scout Gold Award for her contribution of 117 hours of community service, spreading climate change awareness. She is a two-time recipient of the Casella Green Team Award for work as co-president of the high school Green Team.
Miss Gillis will major in environmental science at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.