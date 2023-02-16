Turaj represents Hannibal on Section III Student Leadership Committee

Hannibal High School senior Lena Turaj (right) goes for a 50/50 ball against Skaneateles during a game in the fall. Turaj was selected to participate in the Section III student leadership committee.

HANNIBAL - Hannibal High School senior Lena Turaj recently capitalized on an opportunity to hone her leadership skills while advocating for fellow athletes as part of a regional committee.

Turaj, who plays varsity soccer and indoor and outdoor track and field, was selected to serve on the Section III Student Leadership Committee after applying last June. She is one of a handful of athletes to be chosen for the role.

