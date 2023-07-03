Turin library offering a variety of events

TURIN — The B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial Library, 6312 East Main St., will kick off the summer with some free events.
The Summer Reading Program starts at 4 p.m. July 5, and will be held at that time for five weeks. Join the “All Together Now” activities and programs all summer long.
The Catskill Puppet Theater returns with their huge puppets performing “Willow Girl,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Turin firehall, 4391-4399 N State St. Ice cream will be available afterwards so we can “all be together” for the start of summer. Wednesday, July 12th at 4:00 we will venture to the wonderful garden of Pam and Ed Falk to enjoy their beautiful sculptures both large and small. They even have a working carousel! Contact the library for directions or to car pool if you would like to join us. The Spoon Man will return to the library on Monday, July 31st for a wonderfully humorous, interactive, musical show. He has performed professionally for over 20 years, even on Mr. Rogers and round two of America’s Got Talent! We will also be offering Square Dancing for young and old at the Turin Park on Friday, August 4th at 6:30. Jackie Hobbs and the Clemens Tradition will teach us the moves, then we can dance away to their live music. Everyone is invited whether you are an experienced square dancer or brand new to it. There are many other fun activities and events planned so visit www.turinlibrary.org or our Facebook page for updates and details. Let’s get out of the house and be “All Together Now.”
