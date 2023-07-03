Turin library offering a variety of events

The Catskill Puppet Theater will perform ‘Willow Girl’ at the B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial Library July 7. Photo provided

TURIN — The B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial Library, 6312 East Main St., will kick off the summer with some free events.

The Summer Reading Program starts at 4 p.m. July 5, and will be held at that time for five weeks. Join the “All Together Now” activities and programs all summer long.

