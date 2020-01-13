Twins complete Empire Girls State obligation

LOWVILLE — Shannon Aubin, sponsored by Lowville Unit -162, and Samantha Aubin sponsored by Floyd Lygn Unit -723 of Copenhagen were selected to attend Empire Girls State.
Twins, from Copenhagen High School, completed their obligation to the American Legion Auxiliary, by giving speeches about their experiences as Empire Girl State citizens at the County meeting held in the fall.
The young ladies participated in a week-long workshop at Brockport College, for an educational experience concerning the political process, designed to create a government from county to the state level. The workshop’s goal is to present participants with a greater understanding of their role within a democracy. It also taught life skills that they can use in the future, including how to run a meeting, parliamentary procedures and The Roberts Book of Rules.
The sisters, stated they are so happy they stepped out of their comfort zone and took on the challenge of the American Legion Auxiliary’s major program, continuing education. They were thankful for their sponsors. Their parents are Leslee Green and Steven Aubin.
