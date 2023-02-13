MASSENA — The Colton-Pierrepont and Sackets Harbor school districts had a 100% graduation rate from students in the cohort class of 2018, those who entered ninth grade together in 2018 and graduated in 2022.
Of 26 Colton-Pierrepont students who walked across the stage, 16 graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation, 10 graduated with a Regents diploma, and no students graduated with a local diploma or received non-diploma credit. The district had no students who were still enrolled, and none were a GED transfer or dropped out.
At Sackets Harbor, 17 of 24 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation, seven graduated with a Regents diploma, and no students graduated with a local diploma or received non-diploma credit. The district had no students who were still enrolled, and none who were a GED transfer or dropped out.
Overall, 19 schools in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties were in line with the state’s overall August graduation rate of 87% for the cohort class of 2018. Twenty-one schools were in line with the 86.1% graduation rate for the cohort class of 2017 when their graduation rates were announced last year.
State Education Department spokesperson Emily DeSantis said the latest figures show progress, but more work is needed.
“New York’s graduation rate continues its steady, upward trend. Despite the sustained trajectory, additional work must be done to improve student outcomes for all students, especially our most vulnerable populations,” she said in a statement. “Schools use several strategies to assess student learning so appropriate services and supports can be provided. Additionally, teachers use multiple measures to determine if students have attained the knowledge and skills required to pass their courses and are ready to graduate.”
Graduation rates by county:
JEFFERSON COUNTY
County — 86%, or 983 out of 1,147 students; 449 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 526 students graduated with a Regents diploma; eight students graduated with a local diploma; 13 students received non-diploma credit; 48 students were still enrolled; eight students were a GED transfer; and two students dropped out.
Alexandria — 93%, or 28 out of 30 students; 14 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 14 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; no students received non-diploma credit; no students were still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and two students dropped out.
Belleville Henderson — 89%, or 31 out of 35 students; 14 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 17 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; no students received non-diploma credit; two students were still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and two students dropped out.
Carthage — 90%, or 195 out of 217 students; 91 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 102 students graduated with a Regents diploma; two students graduated with a local diploma; three students received non-diploma credit; eight students were still enrolled; two students were a GED transfer; and eight students dropped out.
General Brown — 91%, or 90 out of 99 students; 47 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 38 students graduated with a Regents diploma; five students graduated with a local diploma; no students received non-diploma credit; two students were still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and seven students dropped out.
Indian River — 88%, or 173 out of 197 students; 85 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 87 students graduated with a Regents diploma; one student graduated with a local diploma; five students received non-diploma credit; eight students were still enrolled; one student was a GED transfer; and 10 students dropped out.
LaFargeville — 75%, or 27 out of 36 students; 10 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 17 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; two students received non-diploma credit; two students were still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and five students dropped out.
Lyme — 96%, or 26 out of 27 students; 11 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 15 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; no students received non-diploma credit; one student was still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and no students dropped out.
South Jefferson — 95%, or 143 out of 151 students; 66 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 77 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; no students received non-diploma credit; two students were still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and six students dropped out.
Thousand Islands —92%, or 66 out of 72 students; 35 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 31 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; no students received non-diploma credit; three students were still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and three students dropped out.
Watertown — 69%, or 180 out of 259 students; 59 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 121 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; three students received non-diploma credit; 20 students were still enrolled; five students were a GED transfer; and 51 students dropped out.
LEWIS COUNTY
County — 91%, or 254 out of 280 students; 117 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 135 students graduated with a Regents diploma; two students graduated with a local diploma; four students received non-diploma credit; five students were still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and 17 students dropped out.
Beaver River — 87%, or 41 out of 47 students; 15 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 26 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; no students received non-diploma credit; two students were still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and four students dropped out.
Copenhagen — 97%, of 30 out of 31 students; 15 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 13 students graduated with a Regents diploma; two students graduated with a local diploma; no students received non-diploma credit; no students were still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and one student dropped out.
Harrisville — 90%, or 28 out of 31 students; 15 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 13 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; no students received non-diploma credit; one student was still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and two students dropped out.
Lowville — 93%, or 95 out of 102 students; 45 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 50 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; two students received non-diploma credit; two students were still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and three students dropped out.
South Lewis — 87%, or 60 out of 69 students; 27 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 33 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; two students received non-diploma credit; no students were still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and seven students dropped out.
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
County — 86%, or 955 out of 1,111 students; 451 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 497 students graduated with a Regents diploma; seven students graduated with a local diploma; 40 students received non-diploma credit; 33 students were still enrolled; 19 students were a GED transfer; and 63 students dropped out.
Canton — 89%, or 85 out of 96 students; 55 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 30 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; one student received non-diploma credit; three students were still enrolled; five students were a GED transfer; and two students dropped out.
Clifton-Fine — 76%, or 16 out of 21 students; three students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 13 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; two students received non-diploma credit; one student was still enrolled; one student was a GED transfer; and one student dropped out.
Edwards-Knox — 86%, or 31 out of 36 students; 13 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 18 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; one student received non-diploma credit; one student was still enrolled; one student was a GED transfer; and two students dropped out.
Gouverneur — 83%, or 97 out of 117 students; 26 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 66 students graduated with a Regents diploma; five students graduated with a local diploma; four students received non-diploma credit; five students were still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and 11 students dropped out.
Hammond — 85%, or 17 out of 20 students; four students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 13 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; two students received non-diploma credit; one student was still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and no students dropped out.
Hermon-DeKalb — 86%, or 25 out of 29 students; 12 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 13 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; no students received non-diploma credit; one student was still enrolled; one student was a GED transfer; and one student dropped out.
Heuvelton — 88%, or 28 out of 32 students; 13 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 15 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; no students received non-diploma credit; one student was still enrolled; one student was a GED transfer; and two students dropped out.
Lisbon — 89%, or 42 out of 47 students; 21 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 21 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; no students received non-diploma credit; two students were still enrolled; three students were a GED transfer; and no students dropped out.
Madrid-Waddington — 80%, or 43 out of 54 students; 23 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 20 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; five students received non-diploma credit; no students were still enrolled; two students were a GED transfer; and four students dropped out.
Massena — 86%, or 180 out of 210 students; 72 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 108 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; 12 students received non-diploma credit; seven students were still enrolled; two students were a GED transfer; and nine students dropped out.
Morristown — 90%, or 26 out of 29 students; 13 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 13 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; three students received non-diploma credit; no students were still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and no students dropped out.
Norwood-Norfolk — 86%, or 63 out of 73 students; 30 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 33 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; one student received non-diploma credit; two students were still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and seven students dropped out.
Ogdensburg — 83%, or 99 out of 120 students; 60 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 39 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; five students received non-diploma credit; four students were still enrolled; two students were a GED transfer; and 10 students dropped out.
Parishville-Hopkinton — 94%, or 30 out of 32 students; 17 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 13 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; no students received non-diploma credit; one student was still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and one student dropped out.
Potsdam — 87%, or 90 out of 103 students; 45 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 43 students graduated with a Regents diploma; two students graduated with a local diploma; two students received non-diploma credit; three students were still enrolled; one student was a GED transfer; and seven students dropped out.
St. Lawrence — 86%, or 57 out of 66 students; 28 students graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation; 29 students graduated with a Regents diploma; no students graduated with a local diploma; two students received non-diploma credit; one student was still enrolled; no students were a GED transfer; and six students dropped out.
