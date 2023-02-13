Colton-Pierrepont, Sackets record 100% grad rates

The state Education Department has released the latest graduation rates for the cohort class of 2018, those who entered ninth grade together in 2018 and graduated in 2022. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Colton-Pierrepont and Sackets Harbor school districts had a 100% graduation rate from students in the cohort class of 2018, those who entered ninth grade together in 2018 and graduated in 2022.

Of 26 Colton-Pierrepont students who walked across the stage, 16 graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation, 10 graduated with a Regents diploma, and no students graduated with a local diploma or received non-diploma credit. The district had no students who were still enrolled, and none were a GED transfer or dropped out.

