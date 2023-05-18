MASSENA — Two north country superintendents are among the three finalists for the upcoming Massena Central School District’s superintendent vacancy.
Canton Central School Superintendent Ronald P. Burke, Edwards-Knox Central School Superintendent Erin E. Woods, and Spencerport Central School Superintendent Kristin Swann will be in the district for day-long tours and interviews next week.
Ms. Swann will visit the district on Monday, followed by Ms. Woods on Tuesday and Mr. Burke on Wednesday.
Ms. Swann has been superintendent of the Spencerport Central School District since July 2021. Ms. Woods has been superintendent of the Edwards-Knox Central School District since August 2018. Mr. Burke has been superintendent of the Canton Central School District since September 2018.
Board of education President Paul A. Haggett said the finalists include two candidates who are familiar with the district and one who can come in with a fresh perspective. They were selected from a pool of five who had initial interviews with the board of education.
“So, the mix is good. We’re very pleased with the fact that we were able to whittle our initial five down to the finalist three,” he said.
He said the candidates would have a busy day in the district, starting with a meet-and-greet with current Superintendent Patrick H. Brady, who will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year, and district office staff. That will be followed by a tour of one of the elementary schools; interview with student stakeholders; a tour of either J.W. Leary Junior High School or the high school; lunch with Mr. Brady, District Clerk Ashley M. Snyder and Business Manager Nickolas Brouillette; interviews with administrator, support staff, teacher and community stakeholder groups; and dinner and final interview with the board of education.
“That’s a lot of questions, a lot of conversation,” Mr. Haggett said.
He said the school board will meet following the final interview on Wednesday.
“We expect to stick around as long as we need to to come to a consensus agreement on who we would like to tender an offer to,” he said.
Alan D. Pole, educational consultant from Castallo & Silky, Manlius, was retained by the board for the search, and Mr. Haggett said he is going to assist with drawing up the contract for the successful candidate. The board hopes to make an official appointment during its June meeting. The proposed starting date is mid-August.
Mr. Brady had intended to retire on June 30, when his contract expires, but will stay on until the new superintendent is on board. He will have finished his 35th year in education and administration at the end of the 2022-23 school year, including 18 years as superintendent of schools in Potsdam and Massena.
