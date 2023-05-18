MASSENA — Two north country superintendents are among the three finalists for the upcoming Massena Central School District’s superintendent vacancy.

Canton Central School Superintendent Ronald P. Burke, Edwards-Knox Central School Superintendent Erin E. Woods, and Spencerport Central School Superintendent Kristin Swann will be in the district for day-long tours and interviews next week.

