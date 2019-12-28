Two CiTi students apply for New York State Governor’s Youth Council

Senior Emily Sampson and sophomore Andrew Blodgett from the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi) have been selected as applicants for the New York State Governor’s Youth Council.
Members of the NYS Governor’s Youth Council offer their solutions to key issues facing young people in New York state to the Governor and other policymakers.
“This opportunity is a real application builder,” said Hannibal sophomore Blodgett. “It gives me the opportunity to engage with the community and that’s where my focus lies as I get older.”
Students who were chosen by the faculty will be graded on three categories: an essay, public speaking ability and their overall application quality.
“More than a thousand students go to BOCES and we were chosen,” said Pulaski senior Sampson. “It’s really a great opportunity and a great resume builder.”
Blodgett and Sampson will know whether they were chosen for the Youth Council on Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.