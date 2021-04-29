Two Clarkson University students awarded SMART Scholarships

POTSDAM — Jack DiMeo ‘23 and Samuel Gwinn ‘23, both undergraduate students at Clarkson University, have been awarded the Department of Defense Science, Mathematics and Research for Transformation Scholarship.
This award provides students with full tuition for up to five years, summer internships, a stipend and full-time employment with the Department of Defense after graduation. This unique opportunity offers students hands-on experience at one of over 200 of the nation’s most innovative laboratories across the Army, Navy, Air Force and larger Department of Defense. During summer internships, SMART Scholars work directly with an experienced mentor, gaining valuable technical skills.
After graduation DiMeo plans to work at Fleet Readiness Center East in Cherry Point, N.C. DiMeo is studying Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, with a special focus in aeronautics and aerodynamics. DiMeo said, “SMART is providing an opportunity to work in the industry I’ve always wanted, allowing me to achieve my goals as I move into, and through, my career.”
After graduation Gwinn plans to work at the U.S. Army DEVCOM C5ISR Center in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md. He is studying Electrical Engineering with a focus in power and energy, Gwinn said, “I appreciate the opportunity that the U.S. Department of Defence has awarded me, and I look forward to the career that this scholarship will help facilitate.”
The Department of Defense is the largest employer of scientists and engineers in the nation with nearly 300,000 STEM professionals. For over a decade, SMART has trained a highly-skilled STEM workforce that competes with the evolving trends of industry to support the next generation of science and technology for our nation.
For more information on the SMART Program or to learn how students can apply, please contact Karyn Crispo, Associate Director of Major Fellowships & Awards at Clarkson University at kcrispo@clarkson.edu or visit www.smartscholarship.org. The application is open annually from August through December. Crispo holds application workshops for the SMART Scholarship throughout the fall semesters.
