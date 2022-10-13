Two finalists picked in search for Potsdam superintendent

The middle school principal in Canton and the superintendent of schools in Malone are the finalists to replace Joann M. Chambers as superintendent of the Potsdam Central School District. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The middle school principal in Canton and the superintendent of schools in Malone are the finalists to replace Joann M. Chambers as superintendent of the Potsdam Central School District.

Ms. Chambers announced earlier this year that she would be retiring effective Dec. 31 after 35 years in education, nearly 29 of those with the Potsdam Central School District as an English teacher, elementary and high school principal, and superintendent for the past seven years.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.