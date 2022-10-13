POTSDAM — The middle school principal in Canton and the superintendent of schools in Malone are the finalists to replace Joann M. Chambers as superintendent of the Potsdam Central School District.
Ms. Chambers announced earlier this year that she would be retiring effective Dec. 31 after 35 years in education, nearly 29 of those with the Potsdam Central School District as an English teacher, elementary and high school principal, and superintendent for the past seven years.
The district’s board of education has selected Joseph McDonough and Jerry Griffin as finalists in the search to replace Ms. Chambers. Mr. McDonough will present to stakeholder groups on Oct. 19, and Mr. Griffin will present Oct. 20.
Mr. McDonough currently serves as middle school principal for the Canton Central School District. During his 20 years in education, with the past 15 years in leadership roles, he has also served as elementary principal and dean of students at Canton and dean of students at the Potsdam Central School District.
He holds a doctor of education in educational leadership from the University of New England, a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership and master’s degree in education from St. Lawrence University, and a Bachelor of Arts from St. Michael’s College.
Mr. Griffin has more than 27 years of experience as an educator with the past 22 years spent in administrative roles in New York and North Carolina. He currently serves as the superintendent of Malone Central School District. He has also served as the assistant superintendent and principal for Malone.
Mr. Griffin holds an education specialist degree from Appalachian State University, a master’s in school administration from Gardner-Webb University, and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, social studies and sociology from SUNY Potsdam.
St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services Superintendent Thomas R. Burns has acted as consultant in the recruitment, screening and evaluation of candidates, as well as the selection of a superintendent. This service is provided to component school districts by the Office of the District Superintendent at the direction of the state education commissioner.
“The Potsdam Board of Education is pleased to present these strong candidates as finalists for the position of superintendent. We look forward to receiving feedback from the various constituent groups that will be involved in the finalist sessions on October 19th and 20th,” Potsdam Central School board president Joshua Fiske said in a statement. “We are confident that this process will yield a new leader that is well suited to the needs of the District, who will support our students and staff in their continued pursuit of educational excellence, and who will develop strong relationships through transparent leadership.”
