BRASHER FALLS — The middle school principal is one of two finalists for the upcoming St. Lawrence Central School District’s superintendent vacancy.
Christopher Rose has served as the district’s middle school principal since 2004.
The second finalist is Michael Vanyo, interim superintendent of schools for the Berkshire Union Free School District.
One of them will replace Robert A. Stewart, who has announced his retirement effective in January after more than 30 years in the education field.
St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services Superintendent Thomas R. Burns, who is heading the search, said 12 individuals had applied for the position. Board of education members interviewed four potential candidates before narrowing the list to Mr. Rose and Mr. Vanyo.
Two community presentations are scheduled for stakeholders and community members. Mr. Rose’s presentation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 in the high school auditorium. Mr. Vanyo’s presentation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30 in the high school auditorium. Faculty and staff are welcome to attend both presentations.
Following the public presentations, recordings will be posted on the district’s website, along with a link to a public survey. Once the board of education has gathered feedback from stakeholders and community members, they will make a final selection.
The current timeline calls for the announcement of a new superintendent during a possible board of education meeting on Oct. 19. Salary and start date will be negotiated upon selection of the successful candidate.
Prior to becoming middle school principal for grades five through eight in 2004, Mr. Rose served as a social studies teachers in the district, as well as co-owner of Austin’s Convenience Store.
He holds a BA in Education from SUNY Potsdam, an MS in Elementary Education from SUNY Potsdam, and is currently pursuing a School District Leader Certificate from St. Lawrence University.
Mr. Vanyo currently works as an interim superintendent of schools for the Berkshire Union Free School District, a position he has held since 2019. He previously served as superintendent of schools at the Ichabod Crane Central School District, the Gloversville Enlarged School District and the Liberty Central School District.
He holds a BS in Business Management from St. John Fisher College, an MS in Teaching with a concentration in Business Education from Pace University, an MS in Educational Administration and Policy Studies from University at Albany, and is pursuing an Ed.D in Educational Leadership from Nova University.
Mr. Stewart has served as district superintendent for five years. He was appointed by the district’s board of education in May 2015, and took over on July 8, 2015.
He replaced Paul Harrica, who had served as interim superintendent since January 2015 when former Superintendent Stephan J. Vigliotti Sr. departed for a new job as superintendent of the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District.
In 1992, Mr. Stewart became a physical education teacher and athletic director at Norwood-Norfolk Central School, a position he held for 10 years. He became high school assistant principal in 2001.
After becoming Norwood-Norfolk’s first middle school principal in 2002, he departed the district in 2009 to take over as middle school principal of the Malone Central School District. Mr. Stewart took over as junior/senior high school principal and athletic director in 2012 at Parishville-Hopkinton prior to his arrival at the St. Lawrence Central School District.
