MASSENA — Two local students are among 10 college-bound high school seniors in New York who will receive a one-time $10,000 NYPA Future Energy Leaders Scholarship.
The scholarships are part of the New York Power Authority’s commitment to help increase diversity in the utility sector and ensure that traditionally underrepresented students have opportunities to participate in and benefit from the clean energy economy.
Andralyn Coleman of Massena Central High School will be studying business management at SUNY Canton. Peter Thais of Saint Dominic High School in Hogansburg will be studying biological engineering at Cornell University.
The NYPA’s Environmental Justice team partnered with five nationally recognized professional, academic and community organization to manage the 2021 Scholarship Program. They included the American Association of Blacks in Energy, Eagle Academy Foundation, National Action Council of Minorities in Engineering, National Society of Black Engineers and United Neighborhood Houses.
NYPA officials said the scholarship winners reflect diversity in backgrounds and interests and live in various parts of the state. To be eligible, they had to be academically accomplished, economically challenged, and underrepresented high school seniors, residing in New York, in good academic standing and enrolled in an energy-related college undergraduate program. Additional consideration was given to candidates who are Black, Indigenous or other people of color.
“A diverse and tech-savvy workforce is essential to meeting the challenges of our rapidly changing electric utility industry,” Lisa Payne Wansley, vice president of Environmental Justice, said in a statement. “NYPA’s Future Energy Leaders Scholarship encourages underrepresented students to pursue energy careers by providing essential economic support as they begin their college studies. The Scholarship is an important bridge to a brighter future for students and their families.”
NYPA officials said the scholarship program will help increase diversity in the electric utility industry workplace by developing greater interest in the energy field among academically accomplished, economically disadvantaged and underrepresented students in New York.
“NYPA’s goal is to increase diversity in the electric utility industry by creating opportunities for students in New York State who are interested in pursuing a career in an energy-related field,” Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We hope these awards help students achieve their academic goals, pursue their dreams and become the next Thomas Edison, Edith Clarke, or Granville T. Woods, well-known leaders in energy who also had footprints in New York State.”
This is the first year for the five-year Future Energy Leaders Scholarship Program. NYPA is also a business partner in the Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools program that will offer paid internships this summer to 15 students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.
