MASSENA — The Massena Central School Board of Education has approved the retirement of two long-time district employees.
The retirements for Transportation Director Allen Rowledge and District Clerk Candace Prairie will be effective at the end of the day on June 30.
Superintendent Patrick Brady told school board members that of the nine personnel actions he was recommending, “we have two big ones there.”
“Both have been very strong and dedicated employees to the district and will be greatly missed,” he said.
Mrs. Prairie has been district clerk for Mr. Brady’s tenure at superintendent after he arrived in July 2015.
“I know Candy doesn’t like fanfare, but this is a big loss. Eleven years. She’s been very dedicated to this district. Since I’ve been here, she’s been my right hand. I just want everyone to know what an incredible job she’s done and how much she’s going to be missed,” Mr. Brady said.
“She keeps us afloat, I know that,” board President Patrick Bronchetti said. “You will be missed dearly.”
Mr. Brady said the transportation director is a competitive civil service position, but there were only two people on the current list.
“Therefore, it is not a valid list, so we will need to hire someone provisionally and then he/she will need to take the next civil service test offered,” he said.
Now that the school board has approved the retirements, Mr. Brady said he will begin the process of advertising and filling both positions.
Board members also approved the appointments of Nicole Deshaies as a junior high math teacher, Alyshia Binion as a special education teacher at Nightengale Elementary School, Spencer Paige as a high school science teacher and Joanne Jocko as a district school counseling assistant. Ms. Jocko’s appointment was effective April 9, while the others are effective Sept. 1.
In addition, the board approved the resignation of teacher aide Jessica Jock, effective June 30, and approved the leaves of absence for Jefferson Elementary School teacher Erinn Tredo and junior high English teacher Kimberley Travis.
