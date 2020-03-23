PULASKI - Cara Reynolds and Mariah McConnell, two Pulaski Academy and Central School (PACS) seniors, used their senior projects to give back to causes meaningful to their hearts.
Senior projects at PACS help graduating seniors participate in community service projects while also giving them the chance to earn scholarships.
Reynolds chose to organize a fun run, which helped raise money to buy 50 duffel bags for foster children in Oswego County.
“My parents actually fostered kids in Massachusetts when I was little,” said Reynolds. “I thought it was a good idea to get them bags because it was more personal. These kids are using trash bags, so I wanted to give them something more useful.”
McConnell used her love of basketball to organize a shooting competition. She raised nearly $1,500 for the Elijah-Alavi Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that aims to educate people on the dangers of food allergies.
“I personally have food allergies, so it does affect me,” said McConnell. “With that said, there’s 32 million people in America who have food allergies and that’s why I advocate every day.”
