MASSENA — Now that school doors are closed for the summer, contractors are working simultaneously on two phases of the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project.
“We have a lot of construction under way,” said Edward Bernhauer, an architect for the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm.
He said work being done was the second summer of phase one, a carryover from 2020, and the initiation of phase two. Phase one work is primarily site work, as well as roofing work and roofing replacement.
“What that basically does is makes all of our facilities and all of our buildings active with work currently going on,” Mr. Bernhauer said.
Some of the work that has been completed has been closed out, he said.
“Our asbestos abatement contractor from phase one has been closed out. That work has been completed. We’ve done some punch list work also for some of the completed areas of phase one. Contractors are currently working on that,” he said.
Mr. Bernhauer said bid openings for phase two were “very successful,” with contracts going to Bette & Cring, LLC for general construction, Northern Mechanicals, Inc. for mechanical construction, S&L Electric, Inc. for electrical construction, Norwood Plumbing, Inc. for plumbing construction, NRC East Environmental Services, Inc. for asbestos abatement, Kittredge Equipment Company, Inc. for food service construction, and AJK Site Development Inc. for sitework construction.
“This is primarily work for the exterior of the high school and some site work for the high school. It’s also some work down at the Transportation Center for some of the electrical systems, and also the three elementary schools. This is where we’re diving into the meat of the project,” he said.
Roofing contracts had been awarded to A.W. Farrell & Son, Inc. for work this summer. One contract covers Nightengale Elementary School, Massena Central High School and J.W. Leary Junior High School. The second contract covers work at Jefferson and Madison elementary schools.
There are also renovations and reconfigurations taking place inside the schools while students and staff are away for the summer.
Mr. Bernhauer said they’re anticipating state Education Department approval for phase three of work at the end of September, with a public bid in October or November and construction starting in June 2022. That will include work at the high school, junior high school, transportation center and Central Administration Building. He said the work at the transportation center and Central Administration Building was “minor mechanical work.”
“We feel this puts us in good shape for our bidding in the October-November time frame,” he said.
