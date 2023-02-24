MASSENA — Two Massena schools hope to have new principals on board for the 2023-24 school year.
Trinity Catholic School and the Massena Central School District’s Jefferson Elementary School are both advertising for new principals. Those positions are now held by Joyce E. Giroux at Trinity and Duane L. Richards Jr. at Jefferson.
Mrs. Giroux has served as principal since 2018, replacing Kathleen Behrens, who served as principal for six years.
Sister Ellen Rose Coughlin, SSJ, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Ogdensburg, is overseeing the Trinity Catholic School search. Applications are available online at www.rcdony.org./catholicschools and are due by May 1. The start date is July 1.
They’re seeking an individual who holds a master’s degree in education and/or education administration/supervision; is a practicing Catholic; and has had successful experiences in a Catholic school. The individual must also give evidence of administrative leadership skills in Catholic identity, instructional evaluation management, promotion, and maintenance of an effective learning environment and school advancement.
Applicants must send a cover letter expressing their suitability for the position, their resume, a completed application, transcripts, three letters of recommendation attesting to their proven administrative ability, and one letter of recommendation attesting to their adherence to the Catholic church.
The Massena Central School District is seeking a replacement for Mr. Richards for the new school year. The district’s board of education accepted his July 30 retirement during their last meeting. Applications are due by March 7.
Mr. Richards has served as Jefferson Elementary School’s principal since July 2004, replacing Michael F. Szeliga who served as interim principal since January 2004. He had previously served as assistant principal at Massena Central High School.
A 1986 graduate of Massena Central High School, Mr. Richards taught for 11 years prior to becoming a school administrator, first at the high school and then at Jefferson Elementary.
The school board also approved the retirements of Steven Robert, a secondary technology teacher at J.W. Leary Junior High School, effective July 1; Carol Gonthier, an elementary art teacher at Madison and Nightengale elementary schools, effective July 1; Darcie Fregoe, an elementary teacher at Madison Elementary School, effective July 1; and Joyce French, senior food service manager at Jefferson Elementary School, effective Dec. 22.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.