School principal searches underway in Massena

Jefferson Elementary School Principal Duane L. Richards Jr. leads students and staff out of the school during an evacuation drill. Mr. Richards has announced his decision to retire July 30. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Two Massena schools hope to have new principals on board for the 2023-24 school year.

Trinity Catholic School and the Massena Central School District’s Jefferson Elementary School are both advertising for new principals. Those positions are now held by Joyce E. Giroux at Trinity and Duane L. Richards Jr. at Jefferson.

