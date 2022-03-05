WATERTOWN — Petitions for Watertown City School District Board of Education candidates seeking placement on the ballot for the May 17 election will be ready for pickup in the district clerk’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding the noon hour, beginning March 14.
There are two seats open on the board. Each term is for three years, effective July 1.
Candidates must be 18 or older, U.S. citizens, and New York state residents and residents of the Watertown City School District for at least one year, and qualified district voters.
Candidates shall not, at the same time, hold the office of board member and any other city office, except police officer or firefighter.
Petitions bearing a minimum of 100 valid signatures must be returned no later than 5 p.m. April 27 to the district clerk’s office at H.T. Wiley Intermediate School, 1351 Washington St.
