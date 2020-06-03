WATERTOWN — Student artists Anya Rush, fourth grade, and Emily Pandellm 11th grade, have earned first place for their posters showing support of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization (FDRHPO) announced the winners of its regional online poster contest this week, with more than 100 submissions from children in the area.
The contest, “North Country Students, Together While Separate,” began April 16 for all kindergarten through 12th-grade students in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. The contest included two categories.
In the “Honoring Health Care Heroes” category, 75 kindergarten though fifth-grade students designed posters about their healthcare heroes and what makes them so special.
In the “Now, YOU Be the Teacher” category, 32 sixth through 12th-grade students designed posters about things they have learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as staying healthy, protecting themselves and their families, and the importance of health care workers.
Erika Flint, executive director of the health organization at Fort Drum, said the students’ posters celebrate the valuable contribution of healthcare workers, particularly during current pandemic.
“This contest proved that north country students, as well, understand and support the important role that these professionals play,” she said. “It truly was a pleasure to watch the posters come in and see the amount of thought, detail and creativity that went into every one of them.”
Posters were judged on a variety of criteria, including: creativity and visual appeal, impact of message, clarity of message and consistency with category.
In the kindergarten through fifth-grade category, Anya Rush, Lowville Academy Central School, won for her poster titled “Thank You, Health Care Workers.” Her prize was an Amazon Fire 8 Tablet.
In the sixth- through 12th-grade category, Emily Pandel, Madrid-Waddington Central School, won for her poster titled “COVID-19 Facts & Tips.” Her prize was PowerBeats Wireless Headphones
All posters that were submitted for the competition can be viewed at online at fdrhpo.org/posters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.