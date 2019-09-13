WATERTOWN — In a statement released to the Jefferson Community College (JCC) campus community Thursday afternoon, current president Ty A. Stone said that she had been selected as a finalist for a presidency outside of New York state.
The statement came after Ms. Stone informed the Board of Trustees the previous night that she had been approached to apply for the position and decided to explore the opportunity after careful consideration.
“Regardless of the outcome of this search, my commitment to this College, our students, and our community remains true and steadfast,” Ms. Stone wrote. “I will continue to work each day to improve our campus for our students and employees.”
Out of state colleges currently seeking new presidents include, among others, Rosemont College in Philadelphia, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Alabama, Western Nebraska Community College in Nebraska, Palm Beach Atlantic University in Florida, Johnson & Wales University in North Carolina, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Pennsylvania, Miami Dade College in Florida, and Rutgers University in New Jersey.
At its meeting on May 3, 2017, the State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees appointed Ms. Stone as the sixth president of JCC following the retirement of former president Carole A. McCoy. Ms. Stone came to the north country from Ohio, where she served as vice president for strategic initiatives at Sinclair Community College. Her appointment at JCC began July 1, 2017.
Ms. Stone, originally from Dayton, Ohio, holds a doctorate in organization and management from Capella University, a master’s in business administration from Trinity University, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Columbia Union College. She also served in the United States Air Force as an air traffic controller.
In March of this year, Ms. Stone was named as the new co-chair of the New York State North Country Regional Economic Developmental Council (REDC) alongside James McKenna, CEO of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, succeeding Clarkson University President Dr. Anthony G. Collins. She was both the first female co-chair and first co-chair from Jefferson County for the North Country REDC.
Though the near future of the college may be a bit uncertain due to the president’s news, Ms. Stone assured she will remember her time at JCC if she accepts a position elsewhere:
“My service to Jefferson Community College is the highlight of my professional career,” she wrote.
No further comments can be made by JCC beyond what was mentioned in the memo, Director of Marketing and Communications Gillian Maitland said.
