WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College President Ty Stone is one of three finalists to become the sixth president of Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, Va.
The finalists were selected from a pool of around 80 applicants from around the country, according to The Virginian Pilot. Finalists are to visit the college up until Monday to meet students, staff, and faculty, according to TCC’s website.
A forum with Ms. Stone is scheduled for Oct. 8, as reported by The Virginian Pilot.
Ms. Stone notified the JCC community in early September of her decision to pursue a new job opportunity outside of New York. She has served as president of JCC since July 2017.
