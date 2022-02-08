MASSENA — A request by the state Board of Regents to skip assigning accountability designations to schools and school districts in the fall because of pandemic disruptions has been denied by the U.S. Department of Education.
With the denial, the state Education Department will need to follow its federally approved plan to comply with the Every Student Succeeds Act by identifying schools and districts that are in need of improvement in fall 2022 based on 2021-22 school-year results.
The Every Student Succeeds Act was signed into law in 2015, replacing and updating the No Child Left Behind Act, enacted in 2002. The updated law took effect for the 2017-18 school year. The Every Student Succeeds Act retained the annual standardized testing requirements introduced by the No Child Left Behind Act, but moved accountability to the state level, which must submit an accountability plan to the federal department.
“One problem is that the state tests that are used to determine whether schools and districts are hitting benchmarks have not been administered. Despite this, state officials plan to restart the accountability system and have asked federal officials for ‘technical assistance’ to ensure compliance with ESSA,” Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said in his latest superintendent update.
The state Education Department submitted a federal waiver request related to state accountability and Title I School Improvement Funds to the U.S. Department of Education on Dec. 22 on behalf of all Local Education Agencies in the state.
“The submitted waiver request sought to address the ongoing impact of the pandemic on school communities and the issue of whether reliable and accurate accountability determinations that support student academic success, including growth and achievement, can be made in the current year and whether such determinations are appropriate,” Jason Harmon, assistant commissioner in SED’s Office of Accountability, said in a memo to superintendents, public school principals and charter school leaders.
The state Education Department sought input on the federal waiter request before submitting it and received more than 3,900 comments from parents, teachers and school staff members SED officials said were overwhelmingly in support of the proposed waiver.
“The Department argued that with New York State’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), the timeline and manner for restarting accountability determinations must be done in the most equitable way possible,” Mr. Harmon said.
He said the state Education Department “has already engaged with USDE to receive technical assistance regarding potential solutions to the concerns raised in the waiver request in order to restart the accountability system in a way that will meet the statutory requirements of the ESEA (Elementary and Secondary Education Act).”
“While disappointed by USDE’s decision, the Department will continue to explore all possible options to find the most appropriate and equitable path forward possible to restart the accountability system in a manner that is most supportive to schools and districts under law,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.