MASSENA — The state Education Department has canceled one of this year’s Regents examinations.
The United States History and Government exam was scheduled to be given on June 1 but was canceled because of the shooting tragedy in Buffalo.
“I wanted to let you know that New York state announced today that the U.S. History Regents scheduled for next week has been canceled. This applies only to the U.S. History Regents. All other Regents are still happening this year. A memo was released from State Ed today informing us of the cancellation,” Massena Central High School Principal Alan C. Oliver said in a message to families.
State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa notified school districts in a memo on Tuesday.
“In the wake of the heinous mass shooting in Buffalo, the Department is taking numerous steps to explore potential areas of support for students and schools across the state. Such actions include having content experts from the Department, in partnership with NYS educators, review all June 2022 Regents Exams, which have already been printed and packaged for shipment to schools. During that review, our experts determined that there is content on the new Regents Examination in United States History and Government (Framework) that has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent violence in Buffalo,” she said.
Ms. Rosa said the exam had been developed by state-certified social studies teachers more than two years ago, and was field-tested to confirm that the content was “educationally sound.”
“The tragedy in Buffalo has created an unexpected and unintended context for the planned assessment. The Regents Examination in United States History and Government (Framework) was scheduled to be held for the first time on June 1, 2022. The Department planned to administer this examination earlier than other Regents Exams to allow NYS (New York state) educators to review the content of the exam and a representative sample of student results to make a recommendation for the performance standards (i.e., “cut scores”) for this new assessment,” she said.
Ms. Rosa said it wasn’t possible to produce a test with different content or make modifications to the developed assessment in the short time period before the test was to be administered.
“To appropriately support our students and their well-being, the Department is canceling the administration of the Regents Examination in United States History and Government (Framework) for June 2022,” she said.
She said the state Education Department will ask the Board of Regents during its June meeting to approve a graduation exemption for students who were scheduled to take the exam, and will ask that the exemption cover August 2022 and January 2023 exams also.
“Due to the technical requirements associated with administering a new assessment, the regulatory change that the Board of Regents will consider will include exemptions for students planning to take this exam in June 2022, August 2022, and January 2023,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.