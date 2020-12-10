WATERTOWN — Earlier this year, Shane H. Parsons gave a desperate cry for help. When he came to Watertown, he said his cry was answered upon joining the “Getting Ahead” program.
On Thursday evening, the latest batch of graduates of the “Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-By World” were recognized at the Watertown Urban Mission for their commitment to improving their situations.
Though their weeks-long workshop took place during the age of COVID-19, with all the restrictions and safety measures attached, the individuals stuck through it in anticipation of improved futures for themselves and their families.
Previously dealing with a serious drug addiction, in the last 16 weeks, Mr. Parsons said he opened up, gained confidence and completed a halfway house stay in the city this week.
“I’m on to my next chapter in my life, and each and every one of the graduates have been awesome; they almost feel like family to me, and I’m ready for the next step of my life,” he said.
Mr. Parsons now has his own apartment and is looking for employment, hopeful about the next steps of his journey.
Nine individuals, including Mr. Parsons, recently graduated from the program. The eight other graduates include Karen W. Appleby, Tanya Curry, Paul Nutting, Kellie Jo Bennett, Michelle Daye, Diana Burden, Cindy Tavani and Geraldo L. Torres.
In May, the Urban Mission decided to take the program to the web, which allowed participants to work on building the resources for a better life while stuck at home.
Based on the work of “Bridges out of Poverty,” Getting Ahead is a 16-week workshop designed to encourage individuals to take a deeply personal journey of self-discovery to better understand how the poverty mindset influences decision-making.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the graduation celebration Thursday was kept smaller than events in years’ past, but to still make it special, a few guests were invited: Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, marking the first state elected official to stop by one of the local program graduations, and former Watertown Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr., who hasn’t missed many graduations since the program began in the area.
“If you told me three years ago that I’d still be going to these graduation programs and we’d still be having a flourishing program with more people, I would have said maybe 50/50 at best,” he said as he addressed those in attendance. “But it’s a testament to the people in Watertown, people like yourself, that are motivated and want to be a better person.”
While Getting Ahead programs happen across the country, the first local workshop launched in 2017. Since then, there have been 14 workshops that have yielded a total of 118 graduates so far — a small handful of whom now work at the Urban Mission, like Ms. Appleby, a member of the most recent class of graduates who now works as a receptionist for the Urban Mission.
“It’s given me the confidence that I didn’t have,” she said of the program.
She shared that before joining the program, she had just moved to the area from out of state, was living with her mom, had no job and was struggling to make ends meet with her three kids.
Now she has her own place, has a job and hopes to train to facilitate a future Getting Ahead group.
Another graduate who has recently found employment is Ms. Daye.
Though she was late to Thursday’s graduation, the tardiness was excused by Urban Mission Executive Director Dawn M. Cole since she was finishing her shift at work.
During the last week of the program, the participants talked about their future stories and where they wanted to go in life. Ms. Daye’s answer was that she wanted to go back to work — she was ready. She had a current practical nurse license, but hadn’t worked in three years, so she applied around and went for an interview, was hired immediately and now works as an LPN at the Sisters of St. Joseph in the city.
“When we go through Getting Ahead, it’s really kind of two story lines,” Ms. Cole said of the program. “In the first part, we’re taking a long, hard look at what poverty looks like in our own lives, the circle of generational poverty and those experiences that we have based on how we grew up and how that impacts us.
“But then we switch gears and we start to look at what poverty looks like in our community,” she added, “and the end game, we’re preparing ourselves to take a seat at the table and be part of change.”
For Ms. Curry, the Getting Ahead group came into her life at a time when she was waiting for her next step.
Faced with the loss of her husband and eventual homelessness and poverty, she shared with those gathered for the graduation celebration that it has been 14 months since she’s been in her own place again, starting from the beginning.
Though she didn’t know what she was going to get from this program, she knew she was going to get something, she said. What she ended up getting was a group that helped her heal in more ways than one.
“Getting Ahead has been really tremendous for me as far as allowing me to be able to speak. When I came here I couldn’t even focus,” she said. “I was still in my healing process ... you guys taught me how to love again. That was amazing right there, I never thought I would be able to do that or trust anyone.”
An activist for those who are disabled, Ms. Burden had let the statement of “legally disabled” define her for many years before starting with the Getting Ahead program. She said her goal in life has always been to help bridge the gap between public officials, businesses, citizens and the disabled community.
Though there is still work to be done in that regard, she has already bridged the gap of her identity.
“I will no longer classify myself as Diana in the wheelchair,” she said at the end of her speech upon receiving her certificate from the program. “I have found myself (who) I lost years ago — from this day forward, I am Diana.”
One common theme uniting the graduates of the Getting Ahead program, aside from others like self-discovery and newfound confidence, is perseverance. Pushing through poverty, homelessness, addiction, feelings of being stuck and not knowing how to move forward, the graduates realized they needed to make a change and sought out a program to help them do just that.
“You guys are going to remember that this is the year that you turned it around, that you moved forward that you went from the strange little caterpillar into the butterfly that’s making a difference in this world,” Mr. Walczyk said. “I’m so excited about what’s going on in your lives, and I thank you for putting yourselves out there, sticking through this program in a tough year where everybody else made it easy to quit.
“It was easy to hang it up,” he added, “and you guys didn’t.”
