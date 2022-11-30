WATERTOWN — Literacy of Northern New York will receive a $12,900 grant from United Way of Northern New York for 2023.
LNNY will use the grant to provide tutoring, case management and assessment services to adults in Jefferson County so they can achieve their educational, workplace and personal goals.
With the help of United Way of Northern New York’s support, LNNY is able to provide free tutoring services to adults 16 years and older in reading, writing, math and English as a new language. LNNY also provides free classes for English as a new language in both Watertown and on Fort Drum.
“United Way funding in 2023 will help us purchase textbooks for students, pay some of our rental costs and a portion of our program manager’s salary,” said M. Cecilia Brock, executive director. “We appreciate the funding from United Way and their long-time support of our nonprofit agency.”
