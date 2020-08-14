United Way’s Stuff-A-Bus Campaign adopts changes

OSWEGO — Now in its 18th year of existence, the United Way’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of the Oswego County community, and the 2020 school supply drive will be no exception.
“United Way takes great pride in supporting this initiative by identifying the needs of the community and supporting the solutions to address those needs,” said Patrick Dewine, United Way executive director. “By garnering additional support throughout the community year after year, in 2019 alone we were able to provide 1,707 children with a total of 25,704 school items across Oswego County.”
Dewine said the mission of the program is to continue this tradition in order to ensure all children in Oswego County have the tools they need to be ready to learn on the first day of school.
“We are only able to continue this tradition thanks to our large network of volunteers across the county, our dedicated partners in each of the nine school districts, and countless business partners who connect and engage with our mission,” said Dewine. “We are happy to be able to continue providing this needed service to families in our community.”
This year, Dewine asks that community members take special notice of both the Stuff-A-Bus collections and distribution process for each district, which have seen some changes from previous years due to regulations from COVID-19.
On Aug. 21, a limited number of school buses will be located across Oswego County at the following sites from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to accept donations of school supplies, including pens, pencils, index cards, backpacks, rulers, and more.
• Big Lots at 140 State Route 104 in Oswego
• Top’s Supermarket on Route 3 in Hannibal
• Kinney Drugs at 3873 Rome Road in Pulaski
• Bullhead Point on W. Broadway in Fulton (new location)
On Wednesday, Aug. 26, Phoenix Central School District will set their bus up from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at:
• Fulton Savings Bank Plaza on Route 57 in Phoenix
Changes have been made within each school district on getting school supplies to students, as well. Four of the nine school districts will hold a community distribution to families as follows:
• Hannibal – Tuesday, Aug. 25, 1–3 p.m. at Kenney Middle School (drive-thru)
• Oswego – Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9–11 a.m., or until supplies last, at Fitzhugh Park School
• Pulaski – Monday, Aug. 31, noon–4 p.m. at Pulaski High School (drive-thru pickup)
• Sandy Creek – Thursday, Aug. 27, 5:30-7 p.m. at the Oswego County Fairgrounds (new location, drive-thru pickup)
For APW, Central Square, Fulton, Mexico and Phoenix school districts, pick up of school supplies by community members will not be conducted as normal this year. These five districts opted to make school supplies available in their school buildings the first day of classes for students who need them. They encourage the public to visit their own school district website for the most up-to-date information, as things may continue to change.
Families are urged to attend the distribution in their school district only. A copy of the student’s 2019-2020 report card may be required to participate. If entering a district for the first time, or transferred into a new district, an enrollment letter from that district is required.
School supplies will be available for those who would find it challenging to purchase the supplies that their child need for school. Volunteers will be on hand to assist and guide the children and to make sure they get the supplies they really need.
For more information on the Stuff-A-Bus campaign contact the United Way office at 315-593-1900 x 201 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.