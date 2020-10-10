PARISHVILLE — Parishville-Hopkinton Central School officials say they’ll be able to accommodate all of their universal pre-kindergarten students four days a week starting on Tuesday.
Elementary Principal Brooke Reid said the elementary school has been operating on a hybrid schedule, with two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote instruction. The UPK program runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day except Wednesday, which is a fully remote day for all students in the district.
Ms. Reid said among the factors they used in determining when to bring students back were the health metrics in the community and how students were doing with the new COVID protocols.
“We wanted kids to get used to wearing masks all day, to get used to a handwashing routine and social distancing. We feel like they’ve done a really good job with that. It’s amazing how well students have done with all the protocols they have to adjust to,” she said.
They were also able to make more space inside the classroom, while still keeping students socially distanced at 6 feet apart, she said.
“That grade level itself is our smallest,” she said.
Transportation, which Ms. Reid said is typically a challenge because of the social distancing requirements, isn’t a problem for universal pre-kindergarten students.
“UPK has their own bus runs. They’re the only group of kids. We’re able to fit all of our Pre-K students on the bus run,” she said.
Families of universal pre-kindergarten students should receive a phone call to confirm attendance plans and to arrange for busing. Anyone with questions can call the elementary office at 315-265-4642.
Like all other school districts, Parishville-Hopkinton had to submit a reopening plan to the state Education Department before the start of school in September. But that document is always subject to change, and Ms. Reid said the community members have been adaptive to any change.
“We’re thankful to our Parishville-Hopkinton Central School community for supporting our reopening plan and working with us,” she said.
School officials said they will continue to monitor health metrics and safety protocols in an effort to phase in more grade levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.