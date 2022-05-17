POTSDAM — More than 300 people are registered so far for the Potsdam Central School Mega Reunion scheduled for August.
Anyone who attended Potsdam High School, whether they graduated or not, along with faculty, can join the three-day event.
Jo Ann Roberts said she and fellow organizers are planning for as many as 1,000 people.
She said those signed up thus far go back as far as the class of 1947. A few registrants are from classes that graduated in the 1950s.
The reunion will feature Stonerstock 3, a weekend of festivities with events throughout the village from Aug. 11 to 14.
Aug. 11 starts with early registration and the “Let’s Get this Party Started” gathering at 1/2 Tons. Aug. 12 features a barbecue dinner with live music at The Stables at Windy Point. Aug. 13 will have an afternoon/evening block party with food trucks, vendors and music at the Pine Street Arena. Aug. 14 is a farewell breakfast and final merchandise sales at the Elks Club.
People can buy tickets for all of the events Aug. 11 to 13, or single-day tickets for any of the dates. The Aug. 14 breakfast requires a separate ticket for $10.
Fees for the full weekend are $60 for members of the class of 1970 or earlier. For the class of 1971 and later, the price is $95, which goes up to $125 on July 1.
Single-day tickets for Aug. 11 are $25, $50 for Aug. 12 and $25 for Aug. 13. An Aug. 13 ticket for ages 7 and younger is $10.
Ms. Roberts said the organizing committee is requiring tickets for all of the events this year.
“We did that purposely for fairness, for people to purchase tickets and register to attend, and then hundreds of people who don’t financially contribute show up at the block party and those that registered foot the bill,” she said.
She said any profits from ticket and merch sales go back to Potsdam Central.
“We do this as volunteers. Every dollar of profit goes back to the school, whether it’s the Booster Club, the Key Club, the Garrett Phillips Foundation back when that was running,” and many others, Ms. Roberts said. “When they purchase the ticket … part of their money and part of their purchases with the merchandise we also sell at the event goes back to the school for whatever group … deserves it or needs it.”
She said the event organizers work with the school to determine which organizations or clubs are in need.
Event organizers will also accept sponsorships from local businesses or organizations, and donations. She said Mahoney’s Auto Mall has given $1,000.
Anyone who wants to register, donate or sponsor can email pcsmegareunion@gmail.com or call Ms. Roberts at 315-244-1909. People may also contact Phil Demarest at demarestca@aol.com or 760-214-0144, or Judy Chase at jachase1@verizon.net or 315-854-4864.
