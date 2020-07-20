MALONE — State police are investigating a one-vehicle rollover crash on Webster Street Road in the town of Malone that killed a recent graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Braeden C. Bosjolie, 18, and a 20-year-old North Bangor woman Kylee R. Young.
Two other occupants of the vehicle, Tucker M. Ludlow, 16, of Norwood, and Alyssa M. Forget, 16, of Malone, were flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., with serious injuries.
“We learned that in the early morning hours there was an accident involving four young adults, including two Flyers. We received notice of the tragic death of Braeden Bosjolie, a 2020 graduate of NNCS. Also in the vehicle at the time of the accident was Tucker Ludlow, a rising senior at NNCS, who is in critical condition at Fletcher Allen Hospital in Burlington,” Norwood-Norfolk Superintendent James Cruikshank said in a letter to “Flyers Families.”
“We have been in contact with both families and are offering support in any way we’re able. As a school community, we’re extending an opportunity for our students and their families to come and create expressions of care and support for all,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
Police reported that their preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling north when the operator lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. The vehicle rolled over and all four occupants were ejected.
Mr. Cruikshank said posters with messages of support for the two students’ families would be made from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the front parking lot of the school. School counselors and staff will also be available.
“In the meantime, feel free to contact our counselors for immediate needs,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
He said there was no information available yet about calling hours and funeral arrangements for Mr. Bosjolie.
“A tragedy of this nature represents a heartrending moment in any community. I am certain that many will come together to support the grieving family and friends of this young man. Our hearts and prayers are with Braeden’s family and friends as they struggle with this tremendous loss,” he said.
“Please also keep Tucker and his family in your hearts and prayers. He is strong, but will need all of us as he continues his recovery,” he added.
Police said Ms. Young and Mr. Bosjolie were removed to the University of Vermont Healthcare Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where autopsies will be conducted Monday (today).
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (518) 873-2750.
State police were assisted at the scene by Malone police.
